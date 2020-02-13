Water meters: Columbus Junction approves radio read units

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Columbus Junction’s aging water meters will be replaced later this year with new radio read units as part of a $271,200 changeover, the city council agreed Wednesday, capping an investigation that began several months ago.

Although council members had indicated either being generally supportive or neutral to the proposal last month during a presentation on the type of meter recommended by city staff, the final decision easily passed on a 4-0 vote, with council member Jason Payne absent.

However, before the vote, Mayor Mark Huston sounded unsure which direction the council would take.

“I don’t know if this is something you want to do,” he told the council.

Council member Tracy Harris, who made the motion to move forward with the changeover, indicated he had supported the idea since it was first presented to the council last May.

“I’ve been pushing (public works staffer) Todd (Salazar) to do this,” Harris said shortly before moving to proceed with the project.

Harris said he had received comments from people who felt the city should have taken more bids on the new meters, but Salazar reminded the council that other companies had presented proposals.