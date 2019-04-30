Blaze Restoration has been flooded with calls, so to speak, from customers requesting water damage services.
But, Business Development Director Mark Carlson said it's the rain, more so than the flooding, causing the deluge of calls.
"Where the flooding comes into play is in the lower areas, where storm sewers have trouble handing the water at the height," Carlson said. "It's a rainy season so that always makes it busy. Then, Moline had a power outage, so sump pumps had some trouble, which added to it."
Despite rising flood waters and rain, Carlson said the call volume has not surpassed this past winter, where customers dealt with broken or frozen water pipes.
"We are getting more calls, but we're keeping our head above water," he said.
Operations Manager Nichole Gaus, with SERVPRO, said with sump pumps failing and water seeping in from foundations, the company also has received a large number of calls. But, she said the call volume has been typical for this time of year.
As the flood water recedes, she expects the number of service calls to increase.
Carlson cautioned businesses and residents to be prepared, even if they haven't been affected by flooding in the past. He suggests using battery back-ups for sump pumps, plus calling the restoration company for an evaluation.
