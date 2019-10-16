WAPELLO - Louisa County Solid Waste Commission (LCSWC) secretary Joellen Schantz had one clear statement following the commission’s regular meeting Tuesday.
“We are not closing,” she reported shortly after the meeting broke up.
Schantz was responding to recent calls to the Wapello Transfer Station from local residents wanting to know the station’s status, after current station operator Gabe Hewitt submitted a 60-day notice on Sept. 4 that he was withdrawing from his contract. Schantz said she wanted the public to know the station would continue to operate.
How that operation will be conducted is the question before commission members, who represent Louisa County and 11 local cities spread across three counties.
During the September meeting where Hewitt’s withdrawal was initially discussed, commission members indicated the commission could either employ its own operator for the transfer station or hire a new private contractor to replace Hewitt.
Schantz; commission chair Phil Kaalberg, who represents Columbus Junction; and commissioner Brad Quigley, a county supervisor who serves as the board of supervisors representative on the commission, recently traveled to three transfer stations in western Iowa to view their operations.
“They were similar, but not the same as Louisa County’s,” Schantz told the group during Tuesday’s meeting, explaining all three were operated by the county rather than through a private contract.
Although she said all three provided different perspectives for the commission members, Schantz and the others indicated the tour may not have provided much insight into which option the LCSWC should go.
“I don’t know if we know a lot more,” Schantz said.
Despite the apparent lack of information, commission members agreed they needed to move forward on replacing Hewitt, especially since he re-affirmed his Nov. 4 contract termination during the meeting.
“I really don’t want to stay past my day,” he said, explaining he had farm and excavation work to complete.
Schantz said Millennium Waste, Milan, which operates an Illinois landfill that serves as the final disposal site for waste collected by the LCSWC, had submitted two bids to assume the transfer station operations.
She also reported a Muscatine company had indicated it was developing a bid package. Schantz told commission members if they knew of other potential contractors to let her know.
Commission members indicated a special meeting would likely be needed to resolve the issue in time to meet Hewitt’s final day.
In other action Tuesday, the commission met with Jeff Phillips, Director of Business Development for Barker-Lemar, the commission’s engineering consultants, and discussed an update of the commission’s comprehensive plan.
Phillips said the update is required every five years and would need to be completed by May.
He said a survey had been sent to all the commission members and eight of the surveys had been returned. He said the 80 percent compliance was good, but the surveys also showed the level of satisfaction in various programs operated by the LCSWC was low.
Satisfaction ratings of the seven programs surveyed ranged from 2.8 for recycling options down to 1.6 for appliance recycling, household hazardous materials and tire management. A 5.0 rating was the highest level of satisfaction.
The members identified several specific program goals and then prioritized those goals. Phillips said he would compile the priorities and return during a later meeting and report on his findings.
