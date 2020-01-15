Stadium

Due to the cancellation of classes in the Muscatine School District Wednesday, the rollout event for the 'We Are One' event has been postponed. Athletic director Tom Ulses hopes to reschedule the event next week. The event starts a fundraising drive to collect money to renovate the Muscatine Community Stadium. 

 DAVID HOTLE david.hotle@muscatinejournal.com

Due to the cancellation of classes in the Muscatine School District Wednesday, the rollout event for the 'We Are One' event has been postponed. Athletic director Tom Ulses hopes to reschedule the event next week. The event starts a fundraising drive to collect money to renovate the Muscatine Community Stadium. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments