Muscatine, IA

Right Now
73°
Partly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 92%
  • Feels Like: 73°
  • Heat Index: 73°
  • Wind: 2 mph
  • Wind Chill: 73°
  • UV Index: 8 Very High
  • Sunrise: 05:49:22 AM
  • Sunset: 08:12:54 PM
  • Dew Point: 71°
  • Visibility: 6 mi

Today

Partly cloudy. Near record high temperatures. High 94F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

A few clouds from time to time. Near record high temperatures. High 94F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Next 12 Hours

Time
Temp
Precip
3 AM
73°
15%
3 AM
73°

Wind: S @ 2 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 92%

Wind Chill: 73°

Heat Index: 73°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 4 mi

4 AM
73°
15%
4 AM
73°

Wind: S @ 1 mph

Precip: 15% Chance

Humidity: 93%

Wind Chill: 73°

Heat Index: 73°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 4 mi

5 AM
73°
6%
5 AM
73°

Wind: SSE @ 3 mph

Precip: 6% Chance

Humidity: 95%

Wind Chill: 73°

Heat Index: 73°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 4 mi

6 AM
73°
6%
6 AM
73°

Wind: SSE @ 4 mph

Precip: 6% Chance

Humidity: 96%

Wind Chill: 73°

Heat Index: 73°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 3 mi

7 AM
74°
5%
7 AM
74°

Wind: S @ 3 mph

Precip: 5% Chance

Humidity: 96%

Wind Chill: 74°

Heat Index: 74°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 4 mi

8 AM
76°
5%
8 AM
76°

Wind: S @ 4 mph

Precip: 5% Chance

Humidity: 92%

Wind Chill: 76°

Heat Index: 76°

UV Index: 1 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

9 AM
79°
4%
9 AM
79°

Wind: S @ 4 mph

Precip: 4% Chance

Humidity: 85%

Wind Chill: 79°

Heat Index: 84°

UV Index: 2 Low

Visibility: 8 mi

10 AM
83°
8%
10 AM
83°

Wind: SSE @ 4 mph

Precip: 8% Chance

Humidity: 75%

Wind Chill: 83°

Heat Index: 89°

UV Index: 4 Moderate

Visibility: 10 mi

11 AM
84°
7%
11 AM
84°

Wind: SSE @ 6 mph

Precip: 7% Chance

Humidity: 70%

Wind Chill: 84°

Heat Index: 92°

UV Index: 5 Moderate

Visibility: 10 mi

12 PM
86°
4%
12 PM
86°

Wind: SSE @ 8 mph

Precip: 4% Chance

Humidity: 64%

Wind Chill: 86°

Heat Index: 94°

UV Index: 7 High

Visibility: 10 mi

1 PM
89°
1%
1 PM
89°

Wind: SSE @ 9 mph

Precip: 1% Chance

Humidity: 57%

Wind Chill: 89°

Heat Index: 96°

UV Index: 8 Very High

Visibility: 10 mi

2 PM
90°
1%
2 PM
90°

Wind: S @ 10 mph

Precip: 1% Chance

Humidity: 53%

Wind Chill: 90°

Heat Index: 97°

UV Index: 7 High

Visibility: 10 mi

