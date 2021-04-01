 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Picturesque sunrise illuminates skies and beach in Maine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News