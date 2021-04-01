This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
