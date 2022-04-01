Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 88% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
