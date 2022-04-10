 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News