This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
