For the drive home in Muscatine: Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Unseasonably cold today and windy conditions will make it feel even worse. Rain and snow are likely as well. See when our best chance of precipitation is and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
As a cold front pushes in Tuesday evening, storms look likely, especially in western & central Iowa. For eastern Iowa, better chance of storms Wednesday afternoon. Here's everything you need to know.
It will be another day with colder than normal temperatures and windy conditions across Iowa. See when all the showers will exit and when we'll warm up in our complete weekend forecast.
One round of showers and storms will work over the state today and tonight, but another will push in for Wednesday as well. See when rain is most likely in our area in our latest forecast.
Variation in temperatures today as a cold front sweeps across the state. Rain chance and very windy for all though. More of the same tomorrow with snow mixing in. Here's everything you need to know.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
