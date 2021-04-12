This evening in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don'…
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% c…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Rain is exp…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshin…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
This evening in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine a…
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chan…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Rai…