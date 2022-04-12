 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy and windy during the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low around 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

