This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 31F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 27 mph.
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
