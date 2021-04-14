 Skip to main content
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

