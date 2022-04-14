For the drive home in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Not only will heavy rain and lightning be common across the state during the evening and overnight hours, but damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected as well. Here's the latest information.
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps the storms that swept across the state last night and breaks down the continued threat for severe storms in the Quad Cities.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
