Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.