Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
