Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

