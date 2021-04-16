Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.