 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News