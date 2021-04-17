 Skip to main content
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

