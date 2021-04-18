 Skip to main content
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

