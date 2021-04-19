 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Waves powered by Typhoon Surigae slam the Philippines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News