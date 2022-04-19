 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

