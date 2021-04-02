 Skip to main content
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Muscatine. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

