This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
