Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 22% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT.