For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
