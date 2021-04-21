 Skip to main content
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Clear to partly cloudy. Hard freeze expected. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine area. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

