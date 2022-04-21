This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Many will stay dry Tuesday, but that will not be the case Wednesday. A warm front will trigger high chances of rain across the state. See when showers and storms are most likely in our area.
Winds will be much lighter across Iowa Friday and not much rain is expected. Colder than normal temps will contribute to a rain/snow mix on Sunday though. Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
Colder than normal temps across the state today and tomorrow, but some will catch a break from the wind Tuesday. See how winds will vary and who might see some rain or snow in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Quick dry out, but rain and the chance for severe storms returns to Iowa Thursday night and Friday
Staying dry during the day, but showers and storms will return this evening and continue through the day on Friday. See when and where severe weather is most likely in our updated forecast.
Showers and storms are expected across the state today, but some are in for a wetter day than others. Track the rain hour by hour and see when our best chance of rain is in our latest forecast video.
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 t…
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today…
Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It …
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.