Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

