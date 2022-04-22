 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Muscatine, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

