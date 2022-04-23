 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Windy at times with rain. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

