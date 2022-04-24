 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

