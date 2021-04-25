Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.