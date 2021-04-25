Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. W…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We wi…
Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The area…
Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Mus…
This evening in Muscatine: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine people will see …
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Keep a…
This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for co…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Today'…