Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

