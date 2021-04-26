This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
