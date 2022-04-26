Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Storms are starting pop up in western Iowa. While the greatest threat of severe storms is in central Iowa, it still looks like a stormy night for eastern Iowa as well. Here's the latest information.
Today's severe threat is already underway with scattered thunderstorms across the state this morning. Though we'll temporarily dry out, it'll get stormy again on Saturday. Here's all the details.
Watch now: Quick dry out, but rain and the chance for severe storms returns to Iowa Thursday night and Friday
Staying dry during the day, but showers and storms will return this evening and continue through the day on Friday. See when and where severe weather is most likely in our updated forecast.
Showers and storms are expected across the state today, but some are in for a wetter day than others. Track the rain hour by hour and see when our best chance of rain is in our latest forecast video.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Colder than normal temps across the state today and tomorrow, but some will catch a break from the wind Tuesday. See how winds will vary and who might see some rain or snow in our latest forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
