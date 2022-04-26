 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

