Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Muscatine. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
