Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.