 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How weather impacts a wildfire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News