Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
