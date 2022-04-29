This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
