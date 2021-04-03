 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The top astronomy events for April

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News