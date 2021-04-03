Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.