Muscatine's evening forecast: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 38F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet during the day today, but storms look likely tonight in central and western Iowa. Damaging wind gusts and hail cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Conditions will be quite different from west to east across Iowa today thanks to a cold front. See when rain and snow are most likely for our area in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Iowa today, but the chance for showers and a few severe storms returns Tuesday
While we'll be warming a little Monday and Tuesday across Iowa, another cold front will begin to push into the state Tuesday evening. See when showers and storms are most likely for our area.
Warmer and dry for much of Friday, but rain will begin to push into the western part of Iowa in the late afternoon. See when rain and possibly snow are most likely this weekend in our latest forecast.
Snow showers for the Quad Cities this morning, but dry across the rest of the state. The dry period won't last long though. See when rain will return in our updated forecast video.
For the drive home in Muscatine: Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of pre…
Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Overcast. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for …
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…