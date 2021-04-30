Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Mainly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.