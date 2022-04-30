For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
