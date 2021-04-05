Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.