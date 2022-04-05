 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

