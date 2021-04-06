Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
