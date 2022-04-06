 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

