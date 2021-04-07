Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.