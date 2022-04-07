Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warmer and dry for much of Friday, but rain will begin to push into the western part of Iowa in the late afternoon. See when rain and possibly snow are most likely this weekend in our latest forecast.
Unseasonably cold today and windy conditions will make it feel even worse. Rain and snow are likely as well. See when our best chance of precipitation is and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
One round of showers and storms will work over the state today and tonight, but another will push in for Wednesday as well. See when rain is most likely in our area in our latest forecast.
Variation in temperatures today as a cold front sweeps across the state. Rain chance and very windy for all though. More of the same tomorrow with snow mixing in. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Dry across Iowa Monday, but a cold front will bring rain back to the state Tuesday and Tuesday night
Enjoy the break from the rain for now, because more showers are not that far away. See how temperatures will vary across Iowa and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast video.
Snow showers for the Quad Cities this morning, but dry across the rest of the state. The dry period won't last long though. See when rain will return in our updated forecast video.
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 34F. Winds SSE a…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecas…
Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 de…