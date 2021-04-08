Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Friday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.