 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Muscatine: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Friday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hail damage claims cost billions annually

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News